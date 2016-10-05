Suarez could sign new €16million Barca deal ‘before Christmas’

Current Barcelona and former Liverpool star Luis Suarez could be in line to sign a contract extension with the Catalans ‘before Christmas’.

This is according to reports in the Catalan press on Wednesday which state that the Uruguayan could sign a deal to keep him at Barca until he is 34 years old.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pere Guardiola (agent of Suarez and brother of Pep) met with the club at the end of last month to discuss a deal running until 2021.

Moreover, Barcelona-based newspaper Sport claim that the 29-year-old will sign a deal worth €16million (£14.1million) per season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted at the end of August that he was willing to put discussions on hold regarding a new contract for manager Luis Enrique (which expires in summer 2017) in order to renew star players.

“Luis Enrique doesn’t want to talk about this but after Christmas we will have to discuss these issues,” Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio. “We have to talk about Messi’s renewal, as well as that of Luis Suarez and Rakitic.”

Suarez joined the club from Livepool in 2014 for €80m and has slotted right in, scoring a remarkable 92 goals in 104 appearances.