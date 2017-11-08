Suarez explains why Coutinho wants to quit Liverpool for Barcelona

Luis Suarez has lifted the lid on why his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho is so desperate to quit Anfield and sign for Barcelona.

The move from Merseyside to Catalonia has been a familiar path in recent years with both Javier Macherano and Suarez both jumping ship to the Nou Camp.

And with Barcelona having three bids for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool over the summer, the La Liga giants are expected to renew their efforts to sign him once the transfer window opens again in January.

While Coutinho – who is pencilled in for a return to action when England host Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday – has remained focused on Liverpool, Suarez has explained that a move to Spain is very much still in the forefront of the Brazilian’s mind.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about whether Coutinho wanted to move to Barcelona, Suarez said: “Obviously he must have because he’s a player who has ambition.

“And any player would want to come to Barcelona.

“He went through a difficult and very complicated moment but as a professional he continued to show how good a player he is.”

