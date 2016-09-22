Suarez hits back at Felipe Luis with ‘football is for men’ jibe

Luis Suarez has taunted Felipe Luis after the Atletico defender blasted the Barcelona striker for inflicting a gruesome-looking foot injury on him on Wednesday night.

The Brazil left-back posted a picture of his bloodied foot on instagram, after the two teams had shared a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday evening.

While much of the headlines centered around the groin injury sustained by Lionel Messi, the ongoing dispute between former Chelsea left-back Luis and ex-Liverpool striker Suarez provides more than an interesting sideline.

The pair were involved in an altercation at the Camp Nou as Angel Correa’s strike cancelled out Ivan Rakitic’s opener to earn a point for Diego Simeone’s side.

Luis posted his image on instagram with the caption “at least he didn’t touch me!”.

Menos mal que no me toca! ?

The Uruguayan has dismissed his rivals complaint though, saying: “Football is for men. Everything stays on the pitch.

“If everyone uploaded what happens [on the pitch to social media accounts], the game would become a circus.”

Suarez’s challenge follows last season’s contest when Filipe caught Lionel Messi in a similarly reckless challenge to earn himself a straight red card.

It is the latest controversy surrounding Suarez with defenders crying out about the dirty treatment the Uruguayan hands out and referees are certain to scrutinise his behaviour more closely, starting with Barcelona’s trip to Sporting this weekend.

Filipe follows Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour – who made a similar post last season – in publicly calling out the Uruguayan for his rough tactics, but Suarez has laughed off the criticism.