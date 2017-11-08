Suarez insists Barcelona know exactly what Coutinho will bring

Luis Suarez insists Philippe Coutinho’s talents speak for themselves after explaining why the midfielder favours quitting Liverpool for Barcelona.

With Barcelona having three bids for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool over the summer, the La Liga giants are expected to renew their efforts to sign him once the transfer window opens again in January.

Suarez earlier explained the reasons behind why Coutinho favours the switch to the Nou Camp, while the Uruguayan has also revealed what he thinks Coutinho can bring to Barcelona

“He’d bring a lot,” Suarez told Mundo Deportivo. “I know him as a person and as a player because I played with him, but what Coutinho can contribute everyone knows.

“He is a footballer, who today, plays at a very high level.”

Suarez meanwhile says that a move to Spain is very much still in the forefront of the Brazilian’s mind.

“Obviously he must have because he’s a player who has ambition,” he added.

“And any player would want to come to Barcelona.

“He went through a difficult and very complicated moment but as a professional he continued to show how good a player he is.”

