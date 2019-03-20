Suarez issues bold response to rumours surrounding Arsenal loan

Denis Suarez has appeared to respond to rumours that his loan spell at Arsenal from Barcelona will be cut short.

The Sun claimed on Tuesday that Unai Emery will not convert the 25-year-old’s loan move into an £18million permanent deal, because Suarez has struggled to adapt to Premier League football.

Suarez signed for Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with the Gunners agreeing to take on his full Barcelona salary – believed to be around £60,000 a week – to get the deal over the line.

However, he has found opportunities hard to come by, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order. He has made just eight sub appearances – totalling just 119 minutes.

Despite this, the Spain international seems focused, and appears to have lodged a response to rumours of an early Arsenal exit.

On a photo of him in training during the international break, Suarez wrote: “Back on training with [smile emoji]. Let them keep talking [finger to lips emoji].”

Reports have also suggested that Emery is eyeing PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku as a potential option to replace him this summer.