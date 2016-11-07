Suarez lauds Sturridge dive against Utd in famous Liverpool win

Luis Suarez has discussed Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United in 2014, admitting Daniel Sturridge dived to win a penalty.

Liverpool eased to victory at Old Trafford as they came so close to winning the title under Brendan Rodgers, with Steven Gerrard scoring two penalties and Suarez adding a thid.

Gerrard missed the chance to score a hat-trick of penalties after Nemanja Vidic was sent off for a foul on Sturridge, and Suarez admits “it was such a good dive even I thought it was a penalty”.

“I must admit, I never thought I would see 3 penalties given against Manchester United at Old Trafford,” the Barcelona forward writes in his autobiography, Crossing The Line: My Story.

“I certainly didn’t think we would get the one given to Sturridge. He threw himself down. But then it was such a good dive that even I thought it was a penalty. I saw it and thought penalty.

“But then I also saw how annoyed Vidic was, which made me think that perhaps it wasn’t a foul.

Suarez continues: “When I saw the replay, I realised that Daniel was about a metre away from Vidic. I said to Daniel later: ‘Can you imagine what would have happened if that would have been me?’ He said: ‘I felt him touching me’ and started laughing.”