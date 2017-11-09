Suarez reveals how he and Messi are hurting after Neymar sale

Luis Suarez admits he and Lionel Messi are still wounded by Neymar’s decision to leave Barcelona after explaining how they failed to convince the Brazil forward to stay.

Neymar left the Nou Camp in a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain and while Barcelona have fired themselves to the summit of La Liga in his absence, Suarez admits both him and Messi miss his presence in their attacking line-up.

“We miss Ney a lot on the pitch, but more off it, because he was special,” Suarez told Sport. “He’s said it. We had a lot of fun. He transmits happiness and joy all of the time. He was important for us.

“He’s playing for another team now but I don’t hold it against him, the opposite. I tried to convince him to stay because I think here’s the best place for him, but it’s a decision he had to take.”

“[Messi and I] tried to do what would benefit the team. But we never said ‘Don’t go because you won’t be happy.’ We said we didn’t want him to go, but that he was free to do what he wanted. Because of the friendship we have, it was painful that he left.”

Suarez also revealed why Philippe Coutinho longs to quit Liverpool and join Barcelona in the revealing interview.

