Success of Nuno Tavares plan prompts Arsenal to raid Portugal again

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing young Portuguese winger Matchoi Djalo, having been hugely impressed by what they’ve seen from new boy Nuno Tavares so far.

Tavares became the club’s first signing of the window when he joined from Benfica for an initial £6.9million. The 21-year-old was not a regular starter at the Stadium of Light but was identified as one for the future by the Emirates recruitment team.

However. the talented defender has made a big impression on Mikel Arteta in the pre-season matches to date.

“We wanted to have more strength and specific qualities in the left-back position. We identified Nuno a while ago,” Arteta told Arsenal Media.

“To be fair to the scouting department, they have done brilliantly to identify a talent with the qualities that we required, at the age we required and financially it was something we can afford.

“The boy has already been pretty impressive. I think he is the right profile for what we are trying to build here.”

And it now appears that Arsenal are ready to raid Portugal’s top league again, with a move for 18-year-old winger Djalo.

The report in The Sun claims that Gunners scouts are monitoring the youngster, who may only cost £1m.

Djalo made history in Portugal

Djalo was the youngest player to play in Portugal’s top division when he made his debut for Pacos de Ferreira in August 2019. However, he’s only featured for the first team five times since then.

The fact that the youngster can also play in midfield means Arsenal view him as a ‘long-term prospect’.

The Sun also claims that Djalo has been previously watched by Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and Juventus.

As for Tavares, he scored on his first appearance for Arsenal in the 2-2 friendly draw with Rangers.

He then impressed again in the behind-closed-doors victory over Millwall on Saturday. The Gunners face Chelsea next in the Mind Series at the Emirates this coming Sunday.

