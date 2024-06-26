Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has surprisingly welcomed news that Arne Slot plans to sign an upgrade for him in midfield this summer and has actively encouraged him to do so – while casting doubts over the availability of a long-term Reds injury victim.

The Japan star moved to Anfield last summer, proving to be one of Jurgen Klopp’s final signings as Liverpool manager as the German sought a number of midfield additions following the surprise exits of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Brought in on the recommendation of previous sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, Endo was to make 43 appearances during his debut season at Anfield.

Costing a modest fee of £16m from Stuttgart, it took the 31-year-old a while to find his feet in his new surroundings with Klopp initially leaving Endo on the sidelines and instead opting to play another summer signing, Alexis Mac Allister, in the defensive midfield role.

But once it became clear that Mac Allister was both uncomfortable playing with his back to goal and was significantly more effective in an advanced role, Endo was given his chance, though was never really considered a true regular in what turned out to be Klopp’s farewell season.

Now with his successor installed at Anfield in Slot, we understand the Dutchman is said to have identified two key positions to newly-installed sporting director, Richard Hughes – with a left-sided centre-half and a new defensive midfielder right at the top of his wishlist.

The Reds could also look to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Adrian nearing a return to first club Real Betis and with Caiomhin Kelleher also pushing for a move away.

Wataru Endo encourages Liverpool to sign new No 6

Furthermore, the prospects of Luis Diaz departing and being replaced in attack is also a strong possibility too, though Liverpool and Slot will likely operate a ‘one in, one out’ process when it comes to bringing in both another forward and a new keeper.

However, with Slot identifying the failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer as an area for improvement this, Endo could soon face an even tougher battle for a place in the side and despite the summer departure of Thiago Alcantara at the end of his contract.

But rather than feeling discouraged by the news, Endo has instead actively encouraged Slot to sign a new No 6, claiming he is not afraid of the competition and that Liverpool is always a club whom need the very best players around.

Laughing at reports they could sign his replacement, Endo told ABEMA Sports Time: “I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get the number six midfielder.

“I think there is a possibility that they are viewing a number 10 player [Alexis] Mac Allister as a number six/anchor, but at the moment there aren’t many number six players to begin with.”

Reflecting on the exit of Thiago, together with the injury struggles of Stefan Bajectic, who only managed three appearances last season, Endo added: “I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season. We also have Bajcetic, but it’s still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.”

Slot admits he’s keen to add to Liverpool squad

Endo admits he’d nonetheless welcome the additional competition at Anfield, adding: “Considering my age, I think it might be okay for me to get the number six. But if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it, because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again.

“So I’m not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be okay if I win.”

Slot is already ensconsed in his office at their Kirkby training complex despite not officially starting his duties until July 1.

And conversations have also already taken place with Hughes over transfer targets for the summer as well as preparations for the new season.

“I think now is a good moment to arrive here and talk to you, but let’s be clear: I don’t start today, I’ve been in a lot of contact with staff members already – from people who are working here to the new staff members that are coming in – and, of course, almost every day Richard [Hughes] and me are calling each other because we have to talk,” he told the club’s website.

“This is also a very important phase for the new season, to make sure the team is ready, and we have to play in the pre-season.”

Slot arrives at Anfield with a 65.33% win record from his time at Feyenoord, having led the Rotterdam side to the KNVB Cup and the Eredivisive title over the last two seasons.