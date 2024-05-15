When is the summer 2024 transfer window? Everything you need to know

The Premier League has announced when clubs can make transfers next season

The Premier League has confirmed the dates for the upcoming transfer window when new players can be registered for the 2024/2025 season.

The summer transfer window will open on Friday 14 June and will close at 23:00 BST on Friday 30 August.

Meanwhile, the winter window opens on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025.

These dates have been confirmed by the Premier League following discussions with the other major European leagues.

Harmony between Europe’s biggest leagues

The EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.

The Premier League season dates had already been confirmed, with the campaign starting on 17 August 2024, 90 days after the 2023/24 Premier League concludes on 19 May and a little under two weeks before the transfer window closes.

In another change, the mid-season break has been removed from the schedule to allow a later mid-August start date for the Premier League following Euro 2024.

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championships will take place between 14 June to 14 July 2024 in Germany.

“This longer summer break allows all Premier League clubs to be better able to ensure that players get a consecutive three-week break in the summer. This takes into account expert advice from medical and technical departments, which values a longer period of complete rest in the summer rather than a short break in the winter,” said the Premier League.

How does the transfer window work?

The transfer window allows clubs to sign new players and to sell those members of the squad they deem to be surplus to requirements.

Players can still leave Premier League clubs outside of this window if they are signed by clubs who operate with a different transfer window such as clubs in the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer in the United States.

Transfers between clubs are permitted to be agreed upon before the window begins, but until that time, the player involved may not feature in any official matches for the new team.

Players who become unemployed are free to sign with any team at any time of the year, and clubs may receive special permission to recruit players in an emergency. Such dispensation will most often be granted to sides seeking to replace a specialist position like a goalkeeper in the case of multiple long-term injuries being suffered.

