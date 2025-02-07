All the key information on when the summer transfer window opens and closes

The summer transfer window will be here before we know it, with the key dates already set for when clubs will be able to do business.

After the January transfer window closed, it’s time to turn our attention to the summer window. After all, clubs will already be making their shortlists and plans.

They can still sign free agents at any time, or negotiate pre-contract agreements with players in the last six months of their deals. But buying new players will have to wait until the summer.

As for exactly when? For Premier League clubs, the transfer window is expected to open on Thursday, June 12.

That’s a whole two days earlier than the same time last year, although as usual, most contracts agreed in this time will officially begin from July 1.

When does the transfer window close?

Every year there are debates by managers about whether the transfer window should close before the season starts or in its usual timeframe towards the end of the summer itself.

This year, the 2025-26 season will be underway before the transfer window shuts – or so it is thought.

Deadline day in the summer is expected to be on Friday, August 29.

However, the Daily Telegraph has been reporting that clubs could discuss ending the transfer window before the season starts on Saturday, August 16.

Transfer windows in other countries

The estimated dates of the transfer windows elsewhere in Europe, plus the Saudi Pro League, are as follows:

Spain: July 1 – August 31

Germany: July 1 – September 1

Italy: July 1 – August 30

France: July 1 – August 30

Saudi Arabia: July 18 – September 2

What about the Club World Cup?

While the transfer window isn’t scheduled to open until mid-June, teams involved in the FIFA Club World Cup will have an earlier window of opportunity to make signings.

The Club World Cup features an expanded format this summer. Chelsea and Manchester City will be the Premier League sides in action.

And the FIFA Council approved “an exceptional registration window from 1 to 10 June 2025 prior to the start of the competition” for such clubs to add new players into their squads.

