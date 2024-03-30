Summer exit of Man Utd starter ‘very likely’ with ‘heavy’ Red Devils shirt swapped to Prem side’s

Harry Maguire is apparently "very likely" to head to West Ham this summer

Frank McAvennie believes it’s “very likely” that Harry Maguire will leave Manchester United for West Ham this summer, ditching the “heavy” United shirt.

Maguire looked likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer. The centre-back had fallen massively out of favour under Erik ten Hag, playing just 16 Premier League games last season and only eight of them from the start.

He was also stripped of the captaincy – which was handed to Bruno Fernandes – and the presence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane looked as if it would have made it hard for him to play much again this term.

As such, when West Ham came calling in the summer, an exit seemed perfect for the defender after United were said to have agreed to sell him for £30million.

However, he turned it down as he did not feel he was done with his Red Devils career, and that decision has paid dividends this term, with Maguire regaining his starting spot and largely performing well over the course of the season.

That he is in the side so often can partly be attributed to injuries at the back, but there have been times when he’s been preferred to Varane despite the fact the Frenchman has been available.

After working his way back in at United, the potential of a summer move has once again cropped up for Maguire.

Indeed, the Hammers are back in the mix and aren’t going to take no for an answer this time.

Maguire exit ‘very likely’

Former West Ham striker McAvennie wants to see the defender at the London Stadium, and he believes there’s a good chance that will happen.

“I think he’s done well this season and he’s better than what West Ham currently have. I wanted him to come last summer,” he told Football Insider.

“I think West Ham would be a great club for him and a brilliant move – I really like him and it very likely could happen.”

Maguire would certainly be a starter for West Ham, but he does not need to leave United if they don’t want him to, despite McAvennie suggesting he could have his confidence boosted by moving.

Maguire doesn’t need to leave

“I think a move from Man United would rebuild Maguire’s confidence,” he said.

“Sometimes the Man United jersey can be a bit heavy on some people.”

That would have been a fair assessment last summer, after a couple of poor seasons for Maguire, but in his first couple he was a great asset, and he’s returning to that level now.

He’s starting for the club again, and it seems the only way that will change in the immediate future is if Sir Jim Ratcliffe opts to sign a centre-back that he deems better, as it’s not clear that there are two men who can consistently outperform him at the club right now.

United are looking at the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro, though, so there’s a chance Maguire is pushed out.

