Summer Man Utd signing requests meeting with Mourinho over future

One summer Manchester United signing is reportedly worried about his future at the club and wants assurances from boss Jose Mourinho.

According to The Sun, defender Victor Lindelof is ‘bemused’ by his lack of first-team opportunities since joining Old Trafford.

The report claims that he wishes to sit down with Mourinho in order to be reassured that he is still part of his plans.

Lindelof has made just seven starts in the Premier League since arriving from Benfica in a £30million move. The Swede is also expected to get a place on the bench at best for United’s round of 16 clash with Sevilla, with Eric Bailly in line to make his first start for the club in four months.

He has found himself stuck behind the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Bailly and Marcos Rojo in Mourinho’s pecking order.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.