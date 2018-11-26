Juan Mata is prepared to make Manchester United wait over a new deal, despite the midfielder enjoying a new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish star appeared a new certainty to leave the club at the end of the season after slipping down Mourinho’s pecking order at Old Trafford, but a mix of fallings out between the United boss and a number of players – as well as the side’s ongoing struggle for consistency – have seen Mata come back in favour this season.

And with his contract up at the end of the season, United had been keen to reward fans favourite Mata with a new three-year deal to cement his last remaining years at the top in Manchester United red.

United’s move to tie Mata down comes amid reports the player will be targeted for a free transfer move to Arsenal next summer, while Atletico Madrid are keen to bring the midfielder back to LaLiga.

However, ESPN reports that Mata is still uncertain as to whether commit his future to the Red Devils after it was claimed his agent will advise the player to wait until as long as possible before giving United his answer.

And TEAMtalk understands that while Mata would likely reject both Arsenal – despite his affection for Unai Emery – and Atletico Madrid in favour of staying at Old Trafford, there is one club who could still tempt the 30-year-old to reject a fresh deal at his current employers.

Mata has played in the Premier League since a £23.5m switch to Chelsea in the summer of 2011, leaving behind Valencia for whom he made 179 appearances for over four seasons.

And if they can come up with a package tempting enough to lure Mata, we understand they could yet convince the player to move on in summer 2019.

As it stands, Valencia are yet to come forward with a proposal, but are thought to be keen on a summer reunion with their former star and will see if their finances allow an approach in a month’s time.

Mata has won the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup since his move to United, but the Spanish star hasn’t been able to inspire the Red Devils to the Premier League title.

He is eligible to discuss a free transfer move overseas from January 1.

