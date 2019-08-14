Summer signings tipped to keep Paul Pogba at Man Utd

Manchester United’s strong transfer window and impressive start to the season may convince Paul Pogba to stay, according to Steve McClaren.

Real Madrid reportedly remain interested in signing the Frenchman despite the closure of the English transfer window, ruling out the signing of a potential Red Devils replacement.

Both Pogba and his agent have spoken of the player’s desire to leave this summer, although United have already turned down a Madrid offer of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba, who was impressive in the weekend win over Chelsea, has reiterated his desire to “give everything” while at the club, and McClaren believes the 26-year-old still has plenty to offer as United go on the hunt for silverware.

“I think he will stay, he would have gone by now. They would have replaced him and now they don’t need to, that’s the key thing,” McClaren told Sky Sports News.

“You could see it on Sunday, Chelsea did really well against him in the first half, but once he got space in the second half, he can deliver the pass, score the goal. He can do things.

“When Ole first came in, he got the best out of Pogba for the first 15 games and the way he turned the game around against Manchester City, that’s what he’s capable of doing.

“Ole believes he can get the best out of him and especially with Maguire and the way they have started, Pogba might think ‘yeah, I could be the king of this team’.

“These players want top players around them, to be challenging for the trophies. Manchester United demonstrated that with the summer signings [and] the first game.

“Pogba might be thinking ‘they really want me and this is a good team, I could win things here’.”