Crysencio Summerville Exclusive: Liverpool, Chelsea faced with NEW Prem suitor for Leeds standout

TEAMtalk can reveal that a new suitor has emerged to rival Liverpool and Chelsea for the capture of outstanding Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Summerville’s long-term future at Elland Road is the subject of speculation following the club’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United‘s financial position after missing out on promotion means they are bracing themselves for offers for some of their prize assets and they know they face a fight to keep hold of the likes of Summerville.

Summerville enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Leeds and was named Championship Player of the Season after scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions for Leeds.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Summerville in this summer’s transfer window, although recent reports suggested Crystal Palace are also in the frame for his signature.

However, TEAMtalk have been told that Fulham are also ready to enter the race for the skilful forward.

The Cottagers are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season and have identified Summerville as a top target.

They see the Dutchman as an ideal replacement for Willian on the left wing, with the Brazilian out of contract at Craven Cottage later this month and still yet to make a decision on his future in West London.

Summerville not pushing for Leeds exit

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Summerville is hugely happy at Elland Road, where he is contracted to summer 2026 and has no plans to force a move away from West Yorkshire.

Indeed, while others around him chose to push through departures last summer following relegation from the Premier League, the 22-year-old instead opted to knuckle down and focus on the task in hand at getting Leeds promoted.

And while no-one could have done more than Summerville to try and succeed in their ultimately-unsuccessful mission, the Whites’ financial situation means his potential exit looks likely this summer.

However, the winger will not look to force through his exit and will not want to jeopardise his strong relationship with the fanbase. That said, the player does accept – and with chairman Paraag Marathe acknowledging certain sales will have to be made – that he could well be on the move this summer should a suitable offer be accepted by the Whites.

In total, the 22-year-old Netherlands Under-21 international has scored 25 goals in 89 appearances while at Elland Road.

