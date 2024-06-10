Summerville Exclusive: Prem quartet now in hunt for Leeds winger as transfer battle looms

TEAMtalk can reveal that another Premier League side has joined the race to sign Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville as a summer battle brews for the Dutchman.

Summerville’s long-term future at Leeds is the subject of plenty of speculation following the club’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League, with a host of clubs chasing his signature.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Summerville this summer, while we brought you a report last week that Fulham have also joined the race for the exciting 22-year-old talent.

TT can now reveal that Brighton are ready to steal a march on their Premier League rivals by also making a move for the attacker.

The Seagulls have been long-term admirers of the Dutchman and want to lure him to the South Coast.

Brighton believe they can offer Summerville a clear pathway to first-team football which could give them the edge over other suitors, and they see the winger as a player with huge potential who they could develop and sell on in the future.

Summerville enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Leeds and was named Championship Player of the Season after scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions.

Summerville playing a waiting game

TEAMtalk also understands that Summerville is happy at Elland Road, where he is contracted to summer 2026 and has no plans to force a move away from West Yorkshire.

Indeed, while others around him chose to push through departures last summer following relegation from the Premier League, the 22-year-old instead opted to knuckle down and focus on the task in hand at getting Leeds back to the top flight.

And while no-one could have done more than Summerville to try and succeed in their ultimately-unsuccessful mission, the Whites’ financial situation means his potential exit looks likely this summer.

However, he has no intention of pushing to leave and will instead wait and see how things pan out in order not to sour his relationship with the Leeds faithful.

