Leeds United could be forced to field a number of their U23s stars against Fulham in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday with a number of senior stars emerging as doubts for the game.

United remain winless in the Premier League so far this season with Friday’s 1-1 stalemate at Newcastle their third draw in five games this season. They can, though, claim a morale-boosting win at Craven Cottage in the League Cup.

However, they are likely to have to call on a number of youngsters for the tie, amid something of an injury crisis.

Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford are all fitness doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Jack Harrison will also be absent once again, having tested positive for Covid-19. And Pascal Struijk serves game two of a three-match suspension.

That will mean Crysencio Summerville – a second-half substitute at St James’ Park – will likely be handed his first senior start.

However, he looks unlikely to be on the only young star blooded at Craven Cottage.

Indeed, amid something of a crisis in defence, young defender Charlie Cresswell appears certain to get his chance at some stage.

Right-back Cody Drameh may also get an opportunity against his former club.

And Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt will also hope for a chance to impress.

Summerville set challenge by Mark Jackson

Meanwhile, Leeds Under-23s coach Mark Jackson has outlined his pride after seeing Summerville make his first-team debut.

The winger replaced Raphinha in the 67th minute and showed signs of his ability during his 23-minute outing.

However, Jackson has set Summerville a task going forwards and insists more could follow his path into the first team.

“Proud to see any player step up and make a debut. I was watching the game, Cry’s [Summerville] worked extremely hard.

“He’s been one of them players, like I said with Amari [Miller], the new players, it takes time to gel but I spoke to him yesterday at the training ground. I said ‘that’s your little taste of it, now the hardest part is trying to establish yourself in the team for any player.’

“Listen, from a group of staff, an academy, we’re delighted to see that. But again you’ve got to say he can’t get carried away. It’s just a sub appearance, you’ve got to keep pushing. That’s our message to the players.”

