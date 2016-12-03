Sunderland are ‘getting better’, says upbeat Moyes

David Moyes was thrilled by both his side’s performance and the result – a third league win in four attempts – with Robert Huth’s own goal and Jermain Defoe’s eighth of the season eclipsing Shinji Okazaki’s strike.

Moyes said: “The performance was very good, especially in the first 20, 30 minutes. It was probably the best we had played. We just didn’t really make our good opportunities into real goalscoring chances.

“To be fair to Leicester, they blocked shots and blocked a couple of things, but I thought we played well.

“I was just a bit anxious. The quality of Vardy and Mahrez on the break, we could never feel totally comfortable while they have that level of player up front.

“If we can win another three out of four, we’ll be in a really good position and we’ll get ourselves moving the right way.

“We all know we have got a long way to go, but you can only win the games that are put in front of you and at the moment, we are winning them, we are playing better, the team is getting better.”

Sunderland were once again indebted to keeper Jordan Pickford, who made a fine late save from Foxes skipper Wes Morgan to preserve their precious lead.

Moyes said: “He didn’t have a great deal to do in the rest of the game and I thought today, he was a little bit more jittery than I had seen him.

“But when it came to the moment, he made a top save.”

However, Moyes’ joy was tempered by the loss of Duncan Watmore with a potentially serious knee injury with fellow youngsters Paddy McNair and Lynden Gooch already facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The manager said: “We don’t know what it is yet, but the early verdict doesn’t sound too good.”