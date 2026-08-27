Sunderland have emerged as an option for Jack Grealish, while former clubs Everton and Aston Villa have also held fresh talks about the Manchester City winger, while sources have provided TEAMtalk with an insight into his thinking.

Grealish is currently part of City’s squad after being reintegrated into the first-team set-up by Enzo Maresca, who is a fan of the 30-year-old.

The England international had previously been pushed out of the picture under former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, but Maresca has taken a different view of Grealish and has given him an opportunity to force his way back into contention.

Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton and impressed during his time at the club, with his performances even putting him in contention for an England recall before foot surgery brought his campaign to a premature conclusion.

He returned to Manchester City this summer and has already been involved in the opening fixtures of the new season.

Grealish came off the bench during the Community Shield against Arsenal and was also introduced as a substitute in City’s opening Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth.

Staying at City therefore remains an option for the winger, but sources can confirm that talks are continuing with interested clubs as Grealish considers his future and weighs up his next move…

Grealish could make late window move with Everton, Sunderland, Villa keen

Everton are keen to bring him back to the Hill-Dickinson, having been impressed by his contribution during his loan spell last season, where he contributed eight G/A (two scored, six assists) from 22 appearances and proved a popular figure among fans.

Sources can also confirm that Aston Villa have held talks with Grealish’s camp as they assess their attacking options and look to reunite with the star.

Grealish enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Villa before his £100million move to Manchester City in 2021, and a return to his boyhood club is now being explored. They will hope his loyalty to Villa could prove vital as they look to beat their rivals to his signature.

Sunderland have also entered the picture, with the Black Cats having made an ambitious approach for the England international.

Grealish is now considering his options as he weighs up whether to remain at City or pursue a move elsewhere.

The fact that he is entering the final 12 months of his current Manchester City contract adds another layer to the situation, with the club facing a decision over his future but seemingly open to a sale if the player makes it clear he wants to leave.

For now, Grealish remains a City player and has been allowed an opportunity to impress under Maresca.

But with Sunderland now showing interest and both Everton and Aston Villa maintaining dialogue, the England international has a massive decision to make in what sources are describing as an open race at this moment in time and before the transfer window closes.

Villa will hope to team Grealish up with Nicolas Jackson, whom they have finally struck a £65m agreement for.

Unai Emery’s side have also entered talks over a West Ham defender after suffering a blow in their quest to land Joel Ordonez.

Up at Sunderland, the Black Cats have also agreed personal terms over an ambitious move for Igor Paixao, though Arsenal are also weighing up a late move, with sources revealing Marseille’s stance on his sale.