Sunderland boss confirms loan deal for Man Utd winger Januzaj

Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal, David Moyes has confirmed.

The announcement comes the day after Moyes wrapped up the £5.5million double signing of United defenders Paddy McNair and Donald Love.

Moyes was delighted to have landed a player to whom he handed a senior debut at Old Trafford, and will now set about the process of restoring him to the heights he hit as he emerged from the ranks.

The Scot said: “It’s a big boost because it’s the level of quality I would like to bring here, and I am going to try to get him back to the levels he was certainly a couple of years ago.

“Adnan has to now look at himself a little bit and realise that it’s down to him now to change it. Yes, he’s coming in to a manager who trusts him and believes in him, but he’s got to be the one who shows why for the last two years he’s not really featured.

“But this boy can play two or three different positions, he’s got an ability to go past people, score goals, make goals and he also gives me another young player, and I want to try to add some young players to the squad and give me a sign that I am trying to build a younger, fresh team.

“But as well as that, I do know that I’m having to still get one or two older or senior ones with Premier League experience to make sure we are a Premier League club.”

Januzaj, like McNair and Love, will go straight into a squad depleted by departures and injuries for Saturday evening’s opening Premier League fixture at Manchester City.

One of those who will be missing is Sweden international midfielder Seb Larsson, who is facing up to six months on then sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged knee ligament.

Moyes said: “Seb Larsson has had a knee operation and will be out for about five to six months. It was a knee injury which he had last season and he went to the Euros and hoped to be okay, but since he’s come back and done a bit of pre-season….

“So he’s had a repair on one of his ligaments.”