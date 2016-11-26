Sunderland boss Moyes defends spoiling tactics at Liverpool

Sunderland manager David Moyes defended his spoiling tactics after seeing his side slip to a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Black Cats put up some admirable resistance at Anfield before falling to two late goals, and Moyes was unrepentant about the way his side were set up for the trip.

“After two great results, the last place you want to come is Anfield but I thought the players did a great job in managing the game,” he said.

“I don’t know any good teams who aren’t first and foremost defensively sound.

“If you want to win the PL, you are going to have to have a good defence. If you want to avoid relegation, you have to have a good defence. We have not been good enough defensively recently.

“We had frustrated them for long periods but the difference in quality in the two squads would probably give you a reason why it wasn’t good enough.”