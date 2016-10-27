Sunderland boss Moyes lands FA misconduct charge

David Moyes: Upset at lack of a penalty for his side

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been hit with a misconduct charge over his behaviour in Wednesday’s 1-0 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat at Southampton.

The Scot was sent to the stands after disputing referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision not to award a last-gasp penalty when Maya Yoshida appeared to trip Victor Anichebe in the area.

Moyes admitted afterwards he had been sent off having sworn at fourth official James Adcock.

A statement from the FA on Thursday said: “David Moyes has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to Sunderland’s EFL Cup tie against Southampton.

“It is alleged that in or around the 90th minute of the fixture Moyes used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

“Moyes has until 6pm on 1 November 2016 to respond to the charge.”

The FA also on Thursday announced it had charged Hull forward Adama Diomande following the Tigers’ 2-1 EFL Cup victory at Bristol City on Tuesday, with it being alleged his behaviour in or around the 90th minute constituted violent conduct.

Video footage from the game shows Diomande appearing to aim a punch at the hosts’ midfielder Marlon Pack during the closing stages.