Sunderland are facing a growing fight to keep hold of Brian Brobbey after the Dutch forward’s impressive performances at the World Cup intensified interest from within the Premier League and from several European heavyweights, TEAMtalk understands.

Brobbey has enhanced his reputation with a series of eye-catching displays for the Netherlands this summer, but sources insist his performances on the international stage have merely confirmed what a number of clubs already believed following an excellent first season on Wearside.

The former Ajax striker enjoyed a strong campaign under Regis Le Bris, scoring seven goals, but it is his all-round contribution that has attracted admirers from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

As a result, sources can reveal that Juventus, Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid – the latter of whom as a potential replacement for Arsenal and Barcelona target, Julian Alvarez – have all been closely monitoring the 23-year-old’s progress.

However, we can reveal that several Premier League sides are also particularly keen on the Sunderland star and are also weighing up possible summer approaches.

Manchester United, who need a frontman to cover and compete with Benjamin Sesko, are long-time suitors and among those very much keen, though they are not alone with sources insisting Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all understood to have retained an interest in Brobbey, having followed his development both before and since his move to Wearside for a bargain £21.6m (€25m, $28.5m) last summer.

Indeed, we’re told that scouts have been particularly impressed by the striker’s physical presence, pressing ability and growing maturity in possession, with many believing there is still significant room for improvement in the 24-year-old’s game.

Sources indicate that Sunderland are fully aware of the growing attention surrounding one of their standout performers and have already made a decision at boardroom level over a prospective sale of the 76-goal striker…

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Sunderland have clear stance over future of Brian Brobbey

Despite the developing interest in their No.9, sources are adamant that the Black Cats have no intention of sanctioning a sale and will do all in their power to retain the 14-times capped Netherlands star, who is contracted to the Stadium of Light until 2029.

TEAMtalk understands Sunderland view Brobbey as a key part of their long-term project and remain convinced that his value to the club extends far beyond his goalscoring return.

Indeed, club officials are so pleased with his progress that discussions over a new long-term contract have already been considered internally.

The Wearside club see Brobbey as a player capable of helping drive the next phase of their development and are keen to reward his performances accordingly.

While interest continues to build, Sunderland’s stance remains firm.

Sources insist there is no asking price attached to the Dutchman at this stage and the club are not entertaining the prospect of losing him this summer.

That position could yet be tested if one of Europe’s elite decides to make a formal move, but for now Sunderland are standing their ground.

Brobbey’s performances at the World Cup have undoubtedly elevated his profile further, and with clubs across England, Germany, Italy and Spain keeping a close watch, the coming weeks could prove pivotal.

While Manchester United may have a battle to secure Brobbey, the Red Devils continue to evaluate options who can strengthen their frontline.

One name who has also now been linked is another top Premier League striker, who managed to find the net on 25 occasions this season.

However, United have no plans to offload Sesko, according to sources, amid claims a European giant was preparing a hefty offer for the Slovenian’s services.

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