Sunderland closing in on €20million Lorient midfielder

Sunderland could be set for a transfer boost with reports in France claiming a €20million deal for Lorient midfielder Didier Ndong is close.

The Black Cats have endured a tough couple of weeks in the transfer market, seeing deals for Ryan Mason and Vicente Iborra collapse while their own paper-thin squad is ravaged by injury.

However, L’Equipe report that 22-year old Ndong – a powerful, driving central midfield player – has left Gabon’s training camp to complete a move to the north east club.

Sunderland have added Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair, Donald Love, Adnan Januzaj and Steven Pienaar to their ranks this summer, but appear likely to be busier than most on deadline day as boss David Moyes looks to put his stamp on the club.