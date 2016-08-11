Sunderland complete £5.5m double deal for Red Devils duo

David Moyes has been reunited with two former players as defenders Paddy McNair and Donald Love join Sunderland from Manchester United for a combined fee of £5.5m.

The pair have both signed four-year deals with the Black Cats and are set to form a new-look defence alongside £8m arrival Papy Djilobodji.

Good luck to Paddy McNair and Donald Love, who have both completed permanent moves to Sunderland. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Nqda8k42XU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2016

Moyes said via the official club website: “Paddy is a young, athletic player who is improving all the time. He has experience for Northern Ireland and we want to bring as many international players to the club as we can.

Donald [Love] comes highly recommended and is another young player who I hope can develop and improve here.”

Moyes is ready to raid his former club once again with the loan signing of Adnan Januzaj, who is said to be ‘humiliated’ by the way he has been treated at Old Trafford.