Sunderland complete deal for Chelsea defender Djilobodji

Michael Graham
Sunderland have signed centre-half Papy Djilobodji from Chelsea for a fee of £8million, the club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old Senegal international joins on a 4-year-deal, becoming new boss David Moyes’ first signing on Wearside.

Djilobodji joined Chelsea last summer from Nantes in a £2.7million deal, but failed to make any kind of an impact at Stamford Bridge before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

