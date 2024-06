Sunderland confirm signing of former Everton midfielder Pienaar

Sunderland have signed former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar on a one-year deal.

Pienaar joins Sunderland on a free transfer after his contract at Goodison Park expired this summer.

The 34-year-old is reunited with David Moyes, who signed the South Africa international from Ajax while he was in charge of Everton in 2007.

Pienaar has made 199 Premier League appearances during his nine-year spell in England, which also included a short period at Tottenham, and has scored 20 goals.