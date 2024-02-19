Sunderland eye two former Premier League managers and serial trophy winner to replace Michael Beale

Sunderland have sacked manager Michael Beale just nine weeks after hiring the former Rangers and Queens Park Rangers boss.

The 43-year-old coach only managed 12 games in charge but was always unpopular with the Sunderland supporters and his players were left frustrated with his approach.

TEAMtalk sources say that there was an unhappy environment at the Stadium of Light. It is therefore no surprise to see Beale sacked after a poor run of form, losing the confidence of the squad in the process.

The Black Cats board will now draw up a list of potential replacements and TEAMtalk understands there are a couple who have already put themselves forward or have been identified as potential targets.

One to watch is Polish coach Marek Papszun who would be keen to talk to the club and has been approached by several clubs in the UK and Saudi in recent months.

The 49-year-old is a name well known within the game due to his success with Polish side Rakow Czestochowa.

Papszun took the club on a superb run, winning two Polish Cups and two Polish Super Cups as well as taking them to their first ever topflight title last year.

The achievement was unprecedented as no one expected his side to beat the likes of Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw to the title.

This has put him on the radar of multiple teams in the UK including Sunderland.

Paul Heckingbottom is another name to keep an eye on. It’s expected he will also be spoken to, with TEAMtalk sources saying the former Sheffield United boss is in with a shout.

Steve Cooper is also out of work after leaving Nottingham Forest. He missed out on the Crystal Palace job despite links, as they have appointed Austrian coach Oliver Glasner to take over from the departing Roy Hodgson.

Cooper will likely be keen to re-gain his Premier League status and wait for the correct opportunity, but a club the size of Sunderland holds a lot of potential that sources say could be of interest to Cooper.

