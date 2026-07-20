A host of Premier League clubs including Sunderland are discussing moves to bring Folarin Balogun back to England this summer, with the Monaco striker emerging as one of the most intriguing options on the market, TEAMtalk understands.

Balogun heads into the new campaign on the back of an outstanding season that concluded with an impressive World Cup for the United States, where he scored three goals in four appearances to underline his growing reputation on the international stage.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has flourished since leaving the Emirates in a deal worth more than £30million, establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous forwards.

Last season, the 25-year-old struck 19 goals for Monaco, but TEAMtalk understands his future is once again under discussion.

Balogun has just two years remaining on his contract and, as things stand, no negotiations over an extension have taken place.

That has naturally alerted clubs across Europe.

We can reveal that several Premier League sides have already held discussions with Balogun’s representatives to understand what a potential move would involve.

Monaco, for their part, value the striker at around £40million, a fee that would secure a healthy profit on the investment they made to sign him from Arsenal. Sources stress Monaco’s valuation is not viewed as prohibitive by the interested Premier League clubs.

Interest is not confined to England. Borussia Dortmund have made enquiries, while Juventus and Atletico Madrid both appreciate the player, although TEAMtalk understands neither currently has Balogun at the top of their attacking shortlist.

It is in the Premier League where the strongest interest is developing.

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Sunderland speak with Balogun’s camp, but competition fierce

Sunderland are among the clubs to have spoken with Balogun’s camp as they prepare for their first European campaign in more than a century and continue building an ambitious squad.

However, they are far from alone.

We can reveal Newcastle United are also being kept informed of developments, while Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds United and Fulham have all registered interest and continue monitoring the situation closely.

The appeal is obvious. Balogun already knows English football after progressing through Arsenal’s academy system, while his performances in France have demonstrated the development many believed he was capable of.

At 25, clubs believe he is entering the peak years of his career and remains a player with significant room for further improvement.

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