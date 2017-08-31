Sunderland move late to land players from Bournemouth & Palace

Sunderland have signed Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a permanent transfer until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, has struggled to secure first-team football on the south coast following his move there last year.The Republic of Ireland international has made more than 180 Premier League appearances during his time with Bournemouth, Stoke, Portsmouth and West Brom.

It was with the latter that he spent the second half of last season on loan.

✍️ DONE DEAL: Defender Marc Wilson has arrived at #SAFC on a permanent basis from @afcbournemouth. Welcome to Wearside, Marc! ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/513Ai9Krfn — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2017

Sunderland have also confirmed Jonny Williams has arrived on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old spent the past season on loan at Ipswich, and moves having extended his contract at Palace earlier in the summer.