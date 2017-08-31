Sunderland move late to land players from Bournemouth & Palace
It was with the latter that he spent the second half of last season on loan.
✍️ DONE DEAL: Defender Marc Wilson has arrived at #SAFC on a permanent basis from @afcbournemouth. Welcome to Wearside, Marc! ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/513Ai9Krfn
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2017
Sunderland have also confirmed Jonny Williams has arrived on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.
The 23-year-old spent the past season on loan at Ipswich, and moves having extended his contract at Palace earlier in the summer.