Sunderland problems deepen as Januzaj suffers injury blow

Sunderland’s injury problems have worsened with the news Adnan Januzaj has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks.

The on-loan Manchester United winger injured an ankle in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old underwent a scan on Tuesday, with the results confirming he suffered ligament damage and now faces a spell on the sidelines, alongside fellow long-term absentees Vito Mannone, Sebastian Larsson and Fabio Borini.

Goalkeeper Mannone injured an elbow in training and forward Borini damaged a groin taking a free-kick, while knee trouble has sidelined midfielder Larsson.

News of Januzaj’s injury is a further blow to a side struggling to get their season going with the club currently winless at the bottom of the Premier League.