Sunderland remain committed to ‘builder’ David Moyes
Sunderland have issued a statement to insist that David Moyes will be given “every possible opportunity to succeed” at the Stadium of Light after denying reports he was on the verge of being sacked.
Several of the morning papers suggested Sam Allardyce was being lined up for a sensational return to the Black Cats hotseat, following his all-too-brief foray at the England job.
But the Wearsiders – bottom of the Premier League with no wins from their eight games played so far – have been quick to respond to the speculation.
“From a football perspective we aren’t where we want to be, but from a personal perspective I’ve got a good feel for the people and I had to understand the identity of the club before I could make recommendations.
“He is a builder. He understands the need to win, first and foremost.
“But in parallel, he understands that the job he has come here to do – and the job I have come here to do – is to build, to rebuild really.”