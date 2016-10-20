Sunderland remain committed to ‘builder’ David Moyes

Sunderland have issued a statement to insist that David Moyes will be given “every possible opportunity to succeed” at the Stadium of Light after denying reports he was on the verge of being sacked.

Several of the morning papers suggested Sam Allardyce was being lined up for a sensational return to the Black Cats hotseat, following his all-too-brief foray at the England job.

But the Wearsiders – bottom of the Premier League with no wins from their eight games played so far – have been quick to respond to the speculation.

“It’s been a turbulent start,” chief executive Martin Bain told the club’s website. “From a football perspective we aren’t where we want to be, but from a personal perspective I’ve got a good feel for the people and I had to understand the identity of the club before I could make recommendations.