Sunderland seal Kevin Danso deal as double winger strike hangs in the balance

Sunderland have completed a season-long deal for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Danso, while moves to bring in two new wingers currently hang in the balance.

The 27-year-old Austria international arrives on a temporary deal, although there is an obligation to buy which sits at £22.5million.

Sunderland AFC Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi, who worked with Danso during their time at RC Lens, is delighted to welcome the experienced defender to the Stadium of Light.

“Kevin is a player I know very well from my time working with him at RC Lens,” he said.

“He will bring strength, character and know-how to the squad, and vast experience of playing in domestic and European competitions.

“We’re thrilled to add him to the squad for a historic season in Sunderland AFC’s history.”

Danso, who will wear the number four shirt, added: “I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“Sunderland is a big club with huge ambition, and I’m excited to be part of what we’re building this season.

“I know Florent well from our time together at Lens, so that was an important factor in my decision. I’m looking forward to working with him again, meeting my new team-mates and experiencing the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.”

He joins Sunderland having made 52 appearances in total for Spurs, during which time he won the Europa League in 2025.

Sunderland still chasing winger deals

Meanwhile, Sunderland are back in pole position to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon, but they are looking to bring in a second new winger, with Benfica’s Dodi Lukebakio also a top target.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal worth around £30million for Fofana, and they are favourites to complete the transfer despite a hijack attempt by Crystal Palace.

There could be more twists to come regarding Fofana’s future, but Sunderland are also pushing to sign Lukebakio in parallel.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, who posted on X: “Sunderland are trying to deals for BOTH wingers Malick Fofana & Dodi Lukebakio tonight.

“Plans are being put in place for Fofana to have his #SAFC medical in France after a mighty tug-of-war with Crystal Palace.

“AND a private jet is booked for Lukebakio to fly to the North East later on tonight, following talks with Benfica.

“But the clock is against Sunderland and their Sporting Director Flo Ghisolfi…and there is a lot to do!”