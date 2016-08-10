Sunderland set to pay £8million for Man Utd defensive duo

Sunderland are set to sign Manchester United’s young defensive pair Donald Love and Paddy McNair, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims that the Black Cats have agreed a combined £5.5million fee and the duo will complete their medicals in Sunderland on Wednesday. The Telegraph reports the deal could end up costing the Wearsiders £8million, with the fee for McNair possibly rising to £7million, while Love will cost £1million.

Newly-appointed manager David Moyes is looking to strengthen his defensive options with Lamine Kone reportedly close to an £18million transfer to Everton.

Moyes is understood to be waiting on arrivals before sanctioning Kone’s move and the potential signings of Love and McNair is likely to speed up that process.

McNair is a Northern Ireland international and has played 27 times over the last two seasons for United, while Love has made one Premier League appearance.

Love, whose debut for the Red Devils came against Sunderland, spent time on loan at Wigan last season in League One.