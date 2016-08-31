Sunderland sign Manchester City defender Denayer on loan

Sunderland AFC have completed the season-long loan signing of Belgium international defender Jason Denayer from Manchester City.

Denayer joins the Black Cats with UEFA Champions League experience gained over the last two seasons and becomes David Moyes’ eighth new signing of the summer after Didier Ndong joined for a club-record fee of £13.6m earlier on Deadline Day.

Denayer has won eight caps for the Belgium national team having previously featured for the country’s U19 and U21 youth sides.