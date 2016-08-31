Sunderland have become the latest club to smash their transfer record this summer, paying Lorient €16million for midfielder Didier Ndong.

The Gabon international has signed a five-year-deal at the Stadium of Light, for a fee that eclipses that which they paid for Asamoah Gyan six years ago.

Ndong, a powerful box-to-box central midfielder player, becomes David Moyes sixth signing this summer.

“I am very proud and happy to sign for Sunderland,” the 22-year-old told safc.com. “This is a new adventure for me and to play in the Premier League is a dream come true.

“Maybe the Sunderland fans don’t know me yet, but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club. It will be an honour to wear the Sunderland shirt and I will wear it with a true understanding of what it means.

“I am excited to meet everyone at the club, to see the stadium and of course the fans, who I have heard so many good things about. Today is the most beautiful day of my life.”