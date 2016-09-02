Sunderland snap up free agent Victor Anichebe

Sunderland have swooped to sign free agent striker Victor Anichebe on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international has been without a club since leaving West Brom this summer, but knows Black Cats boss David Moyes well from their time together at Everton.

Delighted to have signed for @SunderlandAFC looking forward to working with the manager at this great club #SAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vXVU8iTxmY — Victor Anichebe (@VictorAnichebe) September 2, 2016

And Moyes, says Anichebe, was a huge factor in his decision to move to the north east.

“I’m really happy to be here at a great club,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have a lot of good friends here and everyone knows that I know the manager really well.

“He brought me through as a young player and was a big factor in me coming here.

“I had a few options in England and Europe but the manager was a huge pull for me. He knows me inside out and I feel like he can get the best out of me.”