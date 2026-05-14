Sunderland are strongly considering a summer raid on Schalke for an outstanding midfield talent whom Celtic have already identified as their perfect ideal long-term replacement for club legend Callum McGregor, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

As Schalke 04 prepare for life back in the Bundesliga following their promotion, one player drawing significant attention is 23-year-old midfielder Soufiane El-Faouzi.

The German-Moroccan talent has impressed with his dynamic performances, technical ability, and leadership qualities in central midfield, prompting enquiries from several prominent clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Celtic are understood to be among the frontrunners. The Scottish champions have made discreet enquiries, sources state, and view El-Faouzi as a potential long-term successor to club legend Callum McGregor, who has racked up 574 appearances for the Bhoys over a 12-year career at Celtic Park.

With his energy and passing range, El-Faouzi fits the profile sought by the club for a side competing in both domestic and European competitions.

However, they are far from alone, and there is strong competition for his services starting to emerge in the Premier League and beyond…

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Sunderland and Brentford among El-Faouzi admirers

In the Premier League, Brentford and Sunderland have shown strong interest.

The Bees see him as a versatile option capable of adding steel and creativity to their midfield, while Sunderland, eyeing another strong EPL campaign to back up a brilliant first season back among the elite, are monitoring his situation closely.

Sources suggest both English clubs are prepared to meet Schalke’s valuation, which is believed to be €12.5m (£10.1m, $13.5m).

Interest is not confined to Britain, though.

Italy’s Bologna and France’s Stade Rennais have also been credited with admiration for the player.

Bologna, fresh from a solid Serie A campaign, appreciate his tactical awareness, while Rennes view him as a dynamic addition to their youthful squad.

El-Faouzi, who signed a contract until 2029 with Schalke, remains a key part of their plans under new management.

However, the club’s financial realities mean a substantial offer could prove tempting. The player himself has yet to comment publicly, but sources close to the camp indicate he is open to a new challenge if the right opportunity arises.

With the transfer market heating up, El-Faouzi’s future could be one of the more intriguing storylines of the summer.

Schalke will hope to retain their rising star, but the breadth of interest suggests a bidding war may be on the horizon.

Whether he stays in Gelsenkirchen or moves abroad, he is one of the players who has significant interest ahead of the summer window.

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