Sunderland veteran O’Shea: Moyes has fantastic pedigree

Sunderland defender John O’Shea is convinced the club have made the right appointment by bringing in David Moyes to replace Sam Allardyce.

With the Black Cats’ former boss leaving for the England job Moyes was the first choice to take over.

O’Shea, after his Euro 2016 exploits with the Republic of Ireland, joined up with his team-mates last Sunday – the day after Moyes was appointed – as they headed off to their French training camp.

The Scot has had little time to implement major changes but O’Shea is impressed by the former Everton and Manchester United boss.

“The new manager has a fantastic pedigree and I saw a stat that he’s third or fourth highest in terms of all-time Premier League wins, so we have a manager who knows how to win football matches,” he told safc.com.

“I’ve had very tough games against his teams in the past and although he hasn’t had much time with the group yet he’s been getting his ideas across.”

O’Shea and Sweden international Seb Larsson are set to make their first appearances of pre-season in Saturday’s friendly against Montpellier.

First-team coach Robbie Stockdale said: “Both players are naturally fit but with summer tournaments and a later return date the recovery process is as important as the work period, so they’ve had three days with the sports science department and then three days with the team before playing on Saturday.”