Premier League duo Sunderland and Wolves have reportedly joined the race to sign a top Real Madrid attacking talent who excelled at the Club World Cup, ahead of the January transfer window.

Both clubs are on the hunt for more firepower in the new year, with the Black Cats having scored just 14 times in their 11 Premier League outings so far, despite sitting fourth in the table. Bottom club Wolves have only notched seven times in the same number of games.

And now a fresh report from Spain claims that the duo have joined Aston Villa in the hunt to snap up 21-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia.

The Spain Under-21 has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid this season, despite making a huge impression over the summer at the Club World Cup.

Garcia scored four goals and provided two assists at the tournament, but has only had 108 minutes of playing time for the Spanish giants in LaLiga and the Champions League since then.

That has led to the, not always reliable, Fichajes, to claims that Sunderland and Wolves are willing to pay €20m (£17.6m) to sign Garcia.

Real Madrid are currently said to be considering whether to accept any offers for the young striker, who is behind Kylian Mbappe and Endrick in the Bernabeu pecking order.

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether Real are ready to sanction an exit for Garcia, although he would be guaranteed more playing time with the Premier League pair.

