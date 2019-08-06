Super agent arrives in Manchester to seal €70m United midfielder deal

So called ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes is reportedly in Manchester to try and secure a deal between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United for Bruno Fernandes.

Mendes, who represents a number of Portuguese clients including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Andre Gomes among others, is said to be trying to make a breakthrough – with a €70m deal apparently under discussion between the two clubs.

Indeed, CM Jornal states that a meeting has been held with United representatives over a deal already.

Tottenham are also known to be chasing the Portugal international and will be hoping that United’s renewed interest in a cut-price Christian Eriksen will put them off trying to sign Fernandes as well.

Spurs are now said to be asking for £50m for Eriksen, although they are being tipped to sell the Dane to European clubs after Thursday’s Premier League window has closed.

That would appear to suggest that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy already has Eriksen’s replacement lined up, with Fernandes and Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso their major targets to succeed the 27-year-old.

As for United, the potential addition of Fernandes will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a true goalscoring midfield option to potentially replaced Real Madrid and Juventus target Paul Pogba.

