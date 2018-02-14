Super agent pushing for €110m Inter Milan attacker to join Man Utd

Manchester United will reportedly need to pay €110million if they want to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Argentina frontman is the second top scorer in Italy this season with 18 goals from 24 Serie A games, but after a bright start by Inter they have fallen away and are now battling to finish in the top four.

The 24-year-old is said to be desperate to play in Europe’s premier cup competition, having not done so yet in his career, and that has led to several top clubs looking at signing him.

However, after Inter fended off any interest in Icardi last month his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, begin talks with the club over a new contract.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

The striker is reportedly in line for a £35,000 weekly rise on his current £120,000-a-week wages, with a list of bonuses included and a huge new buy-out clause that will rise from €110m to €135m, according to a report in The Sun.

Icardi is currently under contract until 2021 but Inter are looking to increase that in order to keep one of their prized assets.

Despite being represented by his wife, who used to be married to Icardi’s former Sampdoria team-mate Maxi Lopez, the report goes on to state that super agent Mino Raiola is looking for a slice in any deal that could see the player leave the San Siro.

Raiola has strong links with United, having masterminded the arrivals of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Old Trafford, and is said to believe that he can also convince Icardi to swap Italy for England.