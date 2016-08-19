‘Super’ Mkhitaryan will get Man Utd chance soon – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has hinted he is ready to use Henrikh Mkhitaryan sparingly at Manchester United for the time being – but insists he will get plenty of chances over the season.

United’s heavy summer of recruitment saw the Armenian join the club alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and the ‘world’s best midfielder’ Paul Pogba.

But while the latter trio have all hit the ground running for United, Mkhitaryan has been restricted to a pair of substitute appearances so far.

Mourinho explained that was due to the options he wanted against Leicester and Bournemouth and insists that, unlike other managers, he feels little pressure to throw the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker in right away.

“Some managers, when it’s their decision to buy players, the first thing they think is to protect themselves,” Mourinho claimed.

“To protect their choices, the player they buy, they have to play all the time. I’m not like this. Before me comes the team and what I think is best for the team.

“I keep saying Mkhitarayan is a super football player and will give us a lot during the season.”