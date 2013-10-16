Super Swans preparing to let fly

Swansea blew away many a neutral at the start of last campaign, but this season’s opening few games have been far more muted for Michael Laudrup’s squad so far.

Seven games into the Liberty Stadium outfit’s domestic campaign and the Swans sit near the bottom of the table with just seven points out of a possible 21.

Laudrup’s men may have been on the receiving end of four defeats and two draws already this season, but things do look quite encouraging for the Welsh club going forward.

The club’s Europa League outings have been hugely successful, with the Swans breezing through the qualifying rounds with relative ease before sitting top of Group A after two games, a home win over Swiss outfit St. Gallen and an emphatic away trumping of Spanish giants Valencia.

Now if you look at Swansea’s opening Premier League fixtures – Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all coming up within the first two months – it’s only a matter of time before Laudrup manages to transplant his side’s European success into their domestic commitments.

Sunderland, West Ham and Cardiff are up next for Swansea, all sides that, with the greatest of respect, will not provide too much of a threat when compared to the teams that the Swans have already come up against this season.

In fact, the only ‘big clubs’ that Swansea are yet to come up against this campaign are Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which welcome Laudrup’s men to their respective stadiums in December.

Successive wins in the coming weeks will surely put the club back on track to live up to the successes they enjoyed in their last two Premier League seasons, but a number of defeats will see the south Wales outfit sink lower to the bottom of the table and will surely garner much criticism from fans as regards to the way they’re dealing with European and Cup commitments this year.

Continuing their success this campaign will mean the club’s star players will need to be fully committed and fully fitted in the coming months, with any moves in the January transfer windows proving potentially disastrous considering Laudrup’s squad has become worryingly dependant on a number of key individuals at the club – Michu, Vorm and Ashley Williams specifically.

Michu is a name that has been cropping up in the run up to every transfer window since he joined Swansea in July 2012, but recent news coming out of the club suggests the Spaniard is content with what he’s got in south Wales and doesn’t wish to change it anytime soon.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports. “I’m very happy at Swansea. It’s a small club, but we’re in Europe and have already won a trophy, the first in the club’s history.”

A statement like that is never guaranteed, but is very promising and if Michu does find himself still at the club come February then Swansea will find themselves with a more than reasonable chance of retaining their comfortable mid-table finish come the end of the season.

