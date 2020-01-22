Bruno Fernandes‘ move to Manchester United has been put in fresh doubt after new quotes emerged from his agent, Jorge Mendes.

The superagent, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho and a host of other high-profile names from Portugal and beyond, says that he doesn’t know if the talented Sporting Lisbon midfielder will move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old’s prospective transfer to the Red Devils has been one of the ongoing sagas of the January transfer window, with conflicting reports emerging of the likelihood of it happening.

“If he doesn’t leave now, he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting have already spoken with other clubs,” said Mendes.

“Something will happen but I am not sure if now or at the end of the season.”

It’s been suggested that Manchester United have baulked at the reported £80m asking price for the player, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested the club doesn’t want to bend to the will of agents.

“We don’t want to inflate the prices. I think that is important – that we use common sense”, said the Norwegian, explaining why the club didn’t sign Erling Braut Haaland.

“There are other things, too, when you sign players, that you have to keep in control. You can’t give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff. That has been touted around. For me, we have to be in control.”

On Tuesday evening, Fernandes featured as Sporting Lisbon were defeated 2-1 by Braga, a game that’s been reported by some as his farewell game for the club, for whom he’s scored 64 goals in 136 appearances.

The remarkably ill-tempered game saw Sporting reduced to eight men, with Braga also seeing Eduardo Carvalho also shown red for Braga.

Fernandes gave no post-match interviews but angrily shoved a cameraman’s lens as he walked past after the game.