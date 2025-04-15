Liverpool are increasingly confident of securing the signing of Dean Huijsen this summer – and Fabrizio Romano has named Newcastle as one of three clubs looking to take advantage of the new arrival by swooping to sign a frustrated homegrown star.

The Reds are now a maximum of two wins away from securing the Premier League title after Sunday’s win over West Ham, coupled with Arsenal’s draw with Brentford left the Gunners lagging a distant 13 points behind in the race. Given Mikel Arteta’s full focus is now on the Champions League, where they lead Real Madrid 3-0 after the first leg, it’s now a question of when not if that Liverpool hold aloft the title.

The job Arne Slot has done since taking over from Jurgen Klopp is probably beyond what even the Dutchman dreamed of last summer. And given he has only brought in one genuine signing into the ranks – in Federico Chiesa – his achievements in guiding the Merseysiders to only their second English league crown in 35 years will rightly spark wild and jubilant celebrations.

However, after spending 12 months assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, Slot is expected this summer to spend lavish sums on moulding the Liverpool squad his way.

And after David Ornstein revealed on Monday that there is now a growing optimism on Anfield that both Huijsen – superb on MNF as Bournemouth beat Fulham 1-0 – and Milos Kerkez will sign in a £95m double deal from Bournemouth, the Reds boss is seemingly now increasingly open to the departure of homegrown star Jarell Quansah as a result.

And with Ibrahima Konate also now one of five stars in total due to sign contract extensions with Liverpool this summer, it seems the 22-year-old will now become the fall-guy at Anfield with the addition of Huijsen set to push the 22-year-old down to fifth in pecking order.

Addressing the clubs keen on a deal, Fabrizio Romano name-checked Newcastle as among those keen on a deal for the £35m-rated star.

“I’ll keep an eye on Jarell Quansah because he is very good and very talented,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast. “But, I think, sometimes you want to play.

“So you have Virgil van Dijk and the [new] contract. Ibrahima Konate is still there. There is interest in Dean Huijsen. Liverpool have many players in that position.

“Jarell Quansah is attracting interest from several clubs,” Romano added. “Newcastle, from what I’m hearing, but also German clubs. That is the information I can tell you. [Alongside The Magpies] I’m told there is also interest from the Bundesliga.

“I think there will be movement for Quansah. I think he is one of the players that Liverpool will consider cashing in [on] if the player wants to go and try something new.”

The four clubs vying to sign Jarell Quansah this summer

We understand that the two Bundesliga sides in the mix for Quansah are Borussia Dortmund – who have a fine reputation for bringing in enhancing the qualities of top English talent – and Bayer Leverkusen, who are, of course, managed by Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso.

There is also talk of interest from Inter Milan, who are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer.

However, it is Newcastle who currently lead the charge.

The Magpies have already discussed a possible swoop for Quansah earlier in the season, when the possible subject of Anthony Gordon signing for the Reds was being floated. Ultimately neither club sanctioned the sales of either player and both have remained at their respective clubs.

But it does seem Quansah will be allowed to leave this summer with the Reds looking for a minimum of £35m and potentially as much as £50m for the Warrington-born star.

Indeed, Slot has suggested he has reservations that Quansah can progress the ball in the way he wants defenders to.

“Jarell did quite OK in that position, to be fair, and he would have helped us with set-pieces,” Slot said when explaining why he left Quansah on the bench the 1-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

“But I felt – we felt – that we had to play better with the ball.”

Quansah has made 56 senior appearances for the Reds since breaking into the side back in the 2023/24 campaign. Rarely letting the Reds down, he has covered both at centre-half and right-back during his time in the Liverpool first-team.

