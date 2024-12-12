Superstar defender prefers joining Liverpool over Man Utd, with Slot to replace Klopp favourite

Liverpool are favoured by Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies ahead of Manchester United if the left-back moves to England, and a report has shed light on if and when a move would happen.

Davies, 24, is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich. The Canada captain looks back to his best this season and has established himself as an undroppable component in Vincent Kompany’s Bayern side that are running away with the Bundesliga.

Bayern hope to tie Davies down to a long-term extension, though we are less than three weeks away from January 1 – the date from which Davies can sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Real Madrid and Man Utd are the two teams from beyond Bavaria who have been heavily linked with signing Davies.

But a fresh update from The Athletic has revealed why Davies is not enthralled with the idea of moving to Old Trafford. And even more worrying for Man Utd is the claims that if Davies does move to England, he’d likely wind up at Anfield.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United have previously been linked with Davies, but sources close to the player say the upheaval at the club and their current lack of involvement in the Champions League makes them less attractive from his end.

‘At a time when budgets are tight at United, Davies would be a high-earner even if arriving as a free agent and club sources say it is not a priority deal at present.

‘Multiple industry sources have told The Athletic that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the player and that they would be the most plausible Premier League destination for him.

‘However, a move to Anfield is considered an unlikely outcome at present and senior Liverpool sources have strongly denied any interest in a deal.’

Liverpool ARE seeking a new left-back

Few players encapsulated the Jurgen Klopp era quite like Andy Robertson. Klopp’s brand of ‘heavy metal’ football perfectly suited the marauding Robertson who rampaged up and down the left flank in his prime.

But now aged 30, Robertson has begun to slow down and defensive errors – including giving away multiple penalties this season – have crept into his game.

TEAMtalk have been reliably informed Liverpool are seeking a new left-back in 2025 and could sign their long-term successor to Robertson as early as next month.

Football Insider recently claimed Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Davies in action on numerous occasions this season.

The Athletic’s reporting suggests Liverpool do hold genuine interest in the player – even if the club aren’t willing to admit it.

However, it’s TEAMtalk’s understanding that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is a far likelier candidate to arrive at Anfield and could do so mid-season.

That would remove one option from the equation for Davies, while The Athletic noted the prospects of joining Real Madrid – which once looked like a foregone conclusion – have cooled.

Instead, Sky Germany recently reported Bayern have made ‘significant progress’ in talks with the left-back over a new deal.

While the situation is fluid and may well change, the expected outcome at this stage is Davies re-signs with Bayern.

Latest Liverpool news – Brighton talks, Salah contract, Alisson praise

In other news, reports in Brazil state Liverpool intend to hold talks with Brighton in January regarding a summer swoop for Joao Pedro.

The 23-year-old has scored 24 goals in 49 matches since joining Brighton from Watford for £30m in 2023. Pedro can play up front or behind the striker in the No 10 position.

Elsewhere, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, claims Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are “getting closer” on the financial aspects of a new contract.

Reddy’s full assessment of the situation – in which she claimed Salah’s new deal will out-do any new agreements for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – can be found here.

Finally, Arne Slot has insisted “everyone knows” Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world after the Brazilian put a crazy debate to bed.

Andy Robertson (left) vs Alphonso Davies (right)