Superstar defender quashes Real Madrid transfer – ‘currently not considering a move’

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has zero intention of leaving Los Blancos any time soon despite the club seeking to add THREE new defenders next year – one of which will be in his position.

Rudiger, 31, has been everything Real Madrid could have hoped for and more following his free agent arrival in 2022. The German veteran has lifted seven major honours in just two-plus seasons at The Bernabeu and remains a guaranteed starter for Carlo Ancelotti at the back.

However, with a contract expiring in 2026 and Real Madrid primed to make a series of defensive additions in 2025, the long-term future of Rudiger has come under the microscope.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Rudiger is not considering a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia.

Instead, the centre-half wishes to remain exactly where he is as a leader of Real Madrid’s rearguard and would actually be open to extending his stay beyond 2026.

As such, the ball is now in Real Madrid’s court, though they’ve shown no willingness to open talks over an extension thus far.

“Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger is currently not considering a move to Saudi Arabia, especially not in winter,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“The 31-year-old feels comfortable and is a key leader at Real. The centre-back is even open to the idea of extending his contract beyond 2026. However, there are no concrete discussions yet.”

Real Madrid plotting defensive overhaul

Football Espana recently stated Real Madrid have firmed up their plans to sign a new centre-back in 2025 and may yet land two players in the position.

That is on the back of failing to sign Leny Yoro last summer, losing Nacho Fernandez to Saudi Arabia and the likes of Rudiger and David Alaba being the wrong side of 30.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is believed to be their primary focus, though Real Madrid are fully aware how difficult it will be to prise the Frenchman out of north London.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid also hope to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Alphonso Davies at left-back. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts at Liverpool and Bayern Munich and could sign pre-contract agreements come January 1.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Real Madrid have laid the foundations for Davies’ signing and have been working on securing his signature for several months.

Sky Germany noted it will take a “miracle” for Davies to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, though Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United among others for the Canadian’s signature.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is Real Madrid’s primary focus at right-back. The LaLiga giant are confident of luring the 26-year-old away from his boyhood club.

Liverpool are equally confident of retaining their dynamic right-back and Romano has stressed Alexander-Arnold is giving priority to talks with Liverpool.

Latest Real Madrid news – Haaland transfer / Guler exit

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Switzerland state Real Madrid hope to sign Erling Haaland to add to an already stacked forward line.

Haaland has reportedly expressed a ‘clear desire’ to join the club and the presence of a release clause will smoothen the process for Real Madrid.

In other news, Man City and Arsenal are both taking a look at rarely-seen Real Madrid playmaker, Arda Guler.

The Turkish gem would be viewed as City’s long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne who looks to be heading to MLS.