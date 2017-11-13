Support for ex-Man Utd, Leeds star as cancer battle is revealed

A number of players have tweeted their support for former football star Liam Miller after it emerged the Irishman is undergoing cancer treatment in the United States.

The former Manchester United, Leeds and Celtic midfielder has been in America for treatment on as yet unconfirmed condition, which some reports suggest is pancreatic cancer.

BBC Sport pundit Tam McManus tweeted: “Awful news about Liam Miller keep the fingers crossed that he somehow pulls through.

“Was in the USA for treatment this month and flys back tomorrow to start chemo here. He’s still fighting it. Will say a prayer for him tonight.

“He starts chemo tomorrow and is fighting hard really can’t go into any more detail than that out of respect for him and family. Praying he can get better.”

Miller also played for Sunderland during his career and support for the Irishman quickly gathered pace with a number of ex-players tweeting their support.

Among the first was former Arsenal and Wales striker John Hartson, who himself beat testicular cancer after it spread to his lungs and brain.

The Welshman said: “My thoughts are with Liam Miller and his family this morning. Hope he can get through this difficult time of his life.”

While Stoke playmaker Charlie Adam added: “Thoughts are with Liam Miller and his family at this tough time. # staystrong.”

Ex-England striker Chris Sutton said: “All thoughts and prayers go out to my old teammate Liam Miller tonight.”

Fellow former United player Danny Higginbotham said: “If true very sad news about one of my former teammates Liam Miller.

“Thoughts with him and his family at this very difficult time.”

Fellow Irish international Noel Hunt added: “Such sad news about my old Room mate Liam Miller, Pray to God he pulls through this battle with cancer, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Miller started his career at Celtic before catching Sir Alex Ferguson’s eye and winning a move to Manchester United.

He announced his retirement in 2016 and has been working on his UEFA badges ahead of a possible career in coaching.